Chartered Surveyors and Property Consultants, Graham and Sibbald, have announced the promotion of Calum McKenzie to Associate.

Born and raised in Edinburgh, he joined the firm as a senior surveyor within the residential department in January 2023, having obtained his Masters in Real Estate Management and Investment.

Undertaking home reports, energy performance certificates and valuations for lenders, solicitor estate agents and private clients, Calum (pictured above centre) also assists in rolling out a new portal for the residential department, which aims to make the process of instructing home reports easier for clients.

Chris Hunter, Partner, Edinburgh Residential commented: ‘Our Edinburgh office has seen one of its busiest periods to date and having Calum promoted to associate level puts us in a strong position to meet the needs and expectations of our growing client base.

‘His promotion is well deserved and I look forward to working closely with him to drive the business forward.’

Graeme Boyd a partner in Edinburgh Residential, added: ‘Since joining in January 2023, Calum has been an asset to the team assisting in various areas of growth. The addition of our client portal service allows us to provide a unique and professional experience to current and potential clients across Edinburgh. I have no doubt that Calumhe will continue to push this service forward and play a part in the continued growth and development of Graham and Sibbald.’

Alongside his daily role, Calum will also provide mentoring and training to new surveyors, alongside management responsibilities including staff training and appraisals.

