Compass Scotland Celebrates Scottish Careers Week

Today marks the last day of Scottish Careers Week 2027 and to celebrate its ongoing success, we spoke to Daniel Moloney, Business Director for Energy & Infrastructure sectors at ESS (pictured above) about his progression within the organisation and his support for others in achieving their ambitions…

CS: How and when did you start working in hospitality?

DM: I started in hospitality at 14, washing up in a local pub. I quickly fell in love with the industry and moved to a busier venue where I began cooking. After completing my Level 1 and 2 in Professional Cookery and Hospitality, I worked my way up in a hotel from supervisor to manager, while studying for my Level 3 NVQ. I won Apprentice of the Year for the area during that time and I was hooked!

CS: What attracted you to the offshore industry?

DM: I’d heard about the sector and it really appealed to me due to the opportunities available and the work-life balance offered by the shift patterns. At 19, I joined ESS on a six-month contract as a steward. I was young, keen and loved meeting people from different areas and backgrounds.

CS: You specialised in butchery in those early days; how did that come about?

DM: The head chef spotted my culinary skillset on the first night and soon after I got the opportunity to fill in for the butcher, as he had been unable to work. Butchery for 500 customers a day was definitely great practice! Having established myself in the galley, I was offered a chef role on a new platform when my contract expired. It’s been a fast-paced journey from there.

CS: How did your career develop from that point?

DM: After 18 months, I completed my first stint as a chef-manager, taking responsibility for the welfare and housekeeping services for 130 customers on board. I subsequently worked on several offshore assets, while completing an SVQ Level 7 in Management. I loved learning and putting the theory into practice in my role.

CS: Did you take on new roles with the new experience you’d gained?

DM: When an operations manager role came up in 2021, I applied and was successful. I then progressed to head of operations and got involved in projects, tenders and client-facing meetings, and when our long-standing business director retired in April 2026, I was delighted to be offered the role. One of the things I’m most excited about is the chance to pay forward the amazing opportunities I’ve had. I want to support the future of the business by giving my teams and their teams the necessary stepping stones to achieve their own ambitions and fulfil their potential. I’ve seen some great examples of this earlier in my management career and it’s something I’m extremely committed to.

CS: What do you enjoy most about your job now?

DM: The people will always be my favourite part of my role. We have over 1,000 colleagues across the energy and infrastructure businesses, with some great characters from a wide range of backgrounds. Our teams genuinely care about our customers and understand that small personal touches can make a big difference. That human element is what brings facilities management to life.

For more information on how Compass Scotland and its range of brands can help your business to thrive, visit www.compass-group.co.uk or www.ess-compass.co.uk.