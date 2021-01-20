Catering Scotland

2021 Andrew Fairlie Scholarship Finalists Announced

January 20
2021
HIT Scotland has announced the names of the finalists selected for the 2021 Andrew Fairlie Scholarship.  

The six chefs in the running for the ‘ultimate scholarship’ include:

  • Spud Henderson, 31, Chef de Partie at Craig Millar @ 16 West End
Spud Henderson
  • Ryan McCutcheon, 28, Chef Patron at Achray House Hotel
  • Peter Meechan, 24, Junior Sous Chef at The Strathearn, Gleneagles
  • Amy Stephenson, 22, Chef de Partie at The Torridon
  • Zdenka Tomova, 26, First Commis Chef at The Strathearn, Gleneagles
  • Josh Wilkinson, 25, Senior Chef de Partie at the Isle of Eriska Hotel 

Spearheaded by HIT Scotland, the scholarship launched in February 2019 in recognition of Andrew Fairlie’s lasting contribution to the hospitality industry.  

Ryan McCutcheon

Recognising two outstanding individuals each year – one male and one female – the scholarships were awarded last year to Emma-Rose Milligan, 24, from Kilmarnock, and Joseph Harte, 24, from South Queensferry. 

Stephen McLaughlin, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie Head Chef and lead judge, said: ‘With everything that’s happened during the past year, it could have been easy for chefs to lose focus and allow self-discipline and skills to slip. However, we have selected six chefs and each has all shown in their applications a fine sense of drive and a commitment to develop, learn and rise to challenges in front of them.’ 

Peter Meechan

‘I’m looking forward to hearing how our finalists have been keeping their minds sharp and their knives keen during these difficult times.’

Previous winner, Emma-Rose Milligan, added: ‘I had an amazing experience at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie last year. It was fantastic to be part of the team and I learned a lot

Amy Stephenson

The final stage of the competition will take place at Gleneagles later in 2021 when it is safe to do so. 

Zdenka Tomova

The winners will gain industry-wide recognition as Andrew Fairlie Scholars and experience once-in-a-lifetime opportunities such as a practical stage in an international  kitchen and at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles and Core by Clare Smyth.

Josh Wilkinson

www.hitscotland.co.uk

www.andrewfairlie.co.uk

 

Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

