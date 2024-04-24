Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald have announced the promotion of Kevin Hunter and Scott Graham to director.

With more than 12 years’ experience, Kevin (pictured above right) provides specialist hotel and leisure valuation advice to major banks, lending institutions and private clients, and undertakes instructions on a number of different hospitality asset types across Scotland and the North of England.

G&S’s Hotel and Leisure Director, Peter Seymour (pictured above left), said: ‘Kevin’s promotion is well deserved and I look forward to watching the valuation arm of the team continue on this upward trajectory, with Kevin and his colleagues Mary Leitch and Jack Seal leading the way.’

Meanwhile, Scott Graham (pictured below) has also been promoted to director. Joining Graham and Sibbald in 2015 as a student surveyor in his 3rd year of university, he continued working for the firm beyond his studies and became chartered in 2018 before moving to the firm’s Falkirk office in 2019. Covering the Greater Falkirk and West Lothian regions, he specialises in residential valuation and carries out a number of surveys on a daily basis for the purpose of home reports, mortgage valuations and EPCs for major lenders in the UK.

For more information on the full range of hospitality and leisure businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.