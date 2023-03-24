Müller Milk & Ingredients’ Alan Russell has been awarded the HIT Scotland Industry Award at the charity’s annual dinner in Glasgow.

Recognising an individual who has demonstrated outstanding commitment to the industry, the award acknowledges their contribution to the sector in which they work. With a long career in the hospitality industry, Alan (pictured left) is well-known for his extensive knowledge and commitment to helping others. A great supporter of the industry for many years, his commitment to the development of people of all ages impressed the judges coupled with his ‘calm, unflappable manner’, demonstrated many of the great attributes of industry leaders of the future.

www.hitscotland.co.uk