Nearly 200,000 hospitality workers have left the UK since the pandemic, despite post-Brexit visa schemes introduced by the Government, according to Caterer.com. A recent report released by the hospitality employment specialist contained the findings of a recent survey of 250 hospitality employers from around the UK shows the proportion of European workers has continued to shrink and many as 120,000 have now left the UK’s hospitality sector. More than 70,000 workers from other international countries have also dropped out of the workforce.

The report also found that while 61% of hospitality employers are registered to hire internationally, immigration policies are deterring nearly 90% from hiring from overseas territories. Barriers include lack of visa flexibility or availability (42%); unclear and changing guidelines from the government (38%); and associated costs such as visas (34%). Over a quarter (27%) of employers are not confident that they would know how to sponsor an international worker.

Kathy Dyball, Caterer.com

Kathy Dyball, Director at Caterer.com, said: ‘The hospitality sector is experiencing a sustained and severe labour crisis, which is impacting its ability to thrive and is limiting its potential contribution to the UK economy.

‘Making chefs eligible for skilled worker status was a good start, but our report suggests that this has yet to have a significant impact. The current immigration system is unclear and employers are facing significant barriers when it comes to hiring overseas. It’s great to see an increase in homegrown talent entering the sector, and it’s now vital to continue to drive this by tapping into different talent pools throughout the UK.’

