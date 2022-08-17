Applications have opened for the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship 2022. Recognising two outstanding individuals who share the same professional and personal values with the award’s namesake, it is presented to one male and one female chef.

As part of the application process, the judges require details of the entrant’s aspirations as a chef, and of who has inspired them over their career to date.

Stephen McLaughlin, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie Head Chef and lead judge, said: ‘With everything that’s happened since 2020, it could have been easy for chefs to lose focus and allow skills and self-discipline to slip. However that does not seem to have been the case and I’m looking forward to reviewing the entries and to witnessing the drive and commitment that so many young chefs are demonstrating in the face of real challenges.’

The winners will gain industry-wide recognition as Andrew Fairlie Scholars and will each experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hone their craft in an international kitchen.

www.hitscotland.co.uk

www.andrewfairlie.co.uk