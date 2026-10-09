Andrew Fairlie Scholarship Finalists Announced

Five of Scotland’s most promising chefs have been selected as finalists for the 2026 Andrew Fairlie Scholarship.

The five finalists competing for the prestigious scholarship are:

Finlay MacDonald

Finlay MacDonald, Junior Sous Chef at the Dipping Lugger , Ullapool

, Jamie Cochrane, Head Chef at the Tollhouse , Edinburgh

, Mohammed Anas Siddique, Head Chef at the Bass & Barrel , North Berwick

, Luke Atagan, Senior Chef de Partie at the Road Hole Restaurant, Old Course Hotel , St Andrews

, Emily Hailstones, Hospitality Head Chef (CH&CO) at Baillie Gifford, Edinburgh (pictured above)

The candidates will congregate at the Grand Final on 25th November at UHI Perth, followed by a presentation to the winner at the Gleneagles Hotel.

Luke Atagan

The 2026 Scholarship will be judged by an panel of chefs, including Stephen McLaughlin, Sat Bains and Gary Maclean, Scotland’s National Chef and a past winner of MasterChef: The Professionals.

Stephen McLaughlin, Head Judge and Head Chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, said: ‘Each of the five chefs’ recipes was completely unique to them and all painted a picture of who they were both professionally and personally.

‘The amount of hard work and detail that went into each of the finalists’ answers, recipes and methods was inspirational and I know that finals day will be a close one; I can feel it in my bones!’

David Cochrane MBE, Chief Executive of HIT Scotland, added: ‘Chef Andrew displayed all the best attributes in his kitchen, with innovation at the cornerstone of everything he did. It is wonderful to see his legacy continue through this scholarship and to support the next generation of chefs.’

Delivered by the Hospitality Industry Trust Scotland, the scholarship celebrates the legacy of the late Andrew Fairlie, to help support the next generation of culinary talent through a unique programme of learning, mentorship and professional development.

Mohammed Anas Siddique

The successful scholar will embark on a series of exclusive educational experiences, including a two-day culinary study trip to France with Grande Cuisine, a stage at Core by Clare Smyth in London, and hands-on experience at both Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles and Restaurant Sat Bains in Nottingham.

www.hitscotland.co.uk

www.andrewfairlie.co.uk