Andrew Fairlie Scholarship Opens For Entries

August 15
15:33 2023
The Andrew Fairlie Scholarship has opened for applications from aspiring chefs working in Scotland.  

Launched in 2019 with the late Andrew Fairlie fronting the initiative, the scholarship is provided in partnership with HIT Scotland and is judged by several of the country’s finest chefs, including Stephen McLaughlin, Sat Bains, Lorna McNee and Gary Maclean.  

The winner this year will be taken on a two-day educational trip to France, and will gain hands-on experience at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, the three-Star Core by Clare Smyth in London, and the two-Star Mélisse in Los Angeles over a two-year period.

Head Chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Stephen McLaughlin, (pictured above right with last year’s winner, Eddie Brown), commented: ‘We will be looking for a clear demonstration of the applicants’ skills and knowledge, as well as their creativity, flair and personality. 

‘At the end of the day, are searching for is someone with a sharp eye for detail and a really clean set of skills; someone who is driven to learn and improve their craft, and to elevate themselves and others toward a higher level.’ 

David Cochrane, Chief Executive of HIT Scotland, added: ‘The scholarship is a fantastic opportunity for chefs who are looking to advance their career and to continue their professional development.’ 

Candidates should complete an application which can be found on the HIT Scotland website.

The finalists will take part in a skills test on Wednesday 22nd November at Perth College UHI, followed by a presentation at Gleneagles Hotel. The test will focus on the candidates’ skills, knowledge, and creativity. 

Applications are open now and will close at Midnight on 24th September. Click here for more information.  

