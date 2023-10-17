The Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland has announced the finalists for this year’s Andrew Fairlie Scholarship.

The Andrew Fairlie Scholarship is an invaluable opportunity for chefs seeking first-hand experience within some of the world’s most renowned establishments, offering the ultimate education for up-and-coming chefs.

Launched in 2019, the late Andrew Fairlie was a key figure behind the scholarship initiative. The scholarship is offered in partnership with HIT Scotland, an industry charity with which Andrew was closely connected. Now in its fourth year, the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship is supported by HIT Scotland, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Perth College UHI and The Gleneagles Hotel.

The five finalists are:

Daniel Robb , 27, (left) Chef de Partie, Gleneagles

, 27, (left) Chef de Partie, Gleneagles Rachel Bremner , 34, (bottom left), Commis Pastry Chef, Balmoral Hotel

, 34, (bottom left), Commis Pastry Chef, Balmoral Hotel Darren Seggie , 35, (main pic) Culinary Arts Lecturer, City of Glasgow College

, 35, (main pic) Culinary Arts Lecturer, City of Glasgow College Spud Henderson, 34 (above right), Sous Chef, Craig Millar @ 16 West End

34 (above right), Sous Chef, Craig Millar @ 16 West End Rita Varga, 31 (bottom right), Chef de Partie, Voco Grand Central Hotel

The skills test and judging will take place on Wednesday 22nd November 2023 at Perth College UHI, with the winner’s announcement made at Gleneagles that evening. This year, the finalists have been challenged to create a dish with potato as its star ingredient, as well as incorporating Scottish dairy.

The judging panel includes Stephen McLaughlin, Sat Bains, Lorna McNee and Gary Maclean.

The winner of this year’s scholarship will be taken on an educational trip to France with Grand Cuisine, and gain hands-on experience at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, Core by Clare Smyth in London, and an international stage, as well as receiving a bespoke chef’s jacket.

Lead judge, Stephen McLaughlin, said: ‘I often talk about simple things that are brilliantly done and this year’s finalists have all shown their understanding in their recipes. I look forward to seeing the chefs recreating these dishes on finals day’.

