Apex Hotels has appointed a new Non-Executive Director

Edinburgh-based Apex Hotels has appointed Stewart Campbell as a non-executive director.

With over 20 years’ experience in the hotel sector, Stewart was formally Managing Director of one of Europe’s largest hotel management companies.

During his career he has operated over 100 hotels in the UK and Ireland, from limited service to luxury and from 30 to 900+ bedrooms.

Welcoming him to the board, Chairman Ian Springford said: ‘Stewart brings with him a wealth of knowledge both at an operational level and on the acquisition and opening of new hotel properties in order to support our growth ambitions.’

Stewart (pictured) added: ‘I have long admired Apex Hotels’ values as they align with my own, and I look forward to working with the board and team to continue the success story.’

Stewart will join Apex Hotel’s board this month.

www.apexhotels.co.uk