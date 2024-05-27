Catering Scotland

Apex Hotels Enters Top 100 Scottish Company List

May 27
11:54 2024
Scottish Excellence Awards finalists, Apex Hotels, has made the top 100 Scottish companies list in Grant Thornton’s Scotland Limited report for 2024. The move follows a strong financial year for the hotel group, as demand from both business and leisure guests continues to build. 

Following the sale of Apex London Wall Hotel and a recent £60m refinancing deal, the group has acquired two further properties – Pitlochry’s Pine Trees Hotel, and Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Course – as part of an ambitious expansion plan targeting popular UK destinations. 

Chief Executive, Angela Vickers (pictured right), said: ‘This year we have successfully matched revenue and occupancy growth with a healthy profit margin, allowing us to sustainably reinvest in the business and our people.’

www.apexhotels.co.uk

