Apex Hotels Enters Top 100 Scottish Company List
Scottish Excellence Awards finalists, Apex Hotels, has made the top 100 Scottish companies list in Grant Thornton’s Scotland Limited report for 2024. The move follows a strong financial year for the hotel group, as demand from both business and leisure guests continues to build.
Following the sale of Apex London Wall Hotel and a recent £60m refinancing deal, the group has acquired two further properties – Pitlochry’s Pine Trees Hotel, and Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Course – as part of an ambitious expansion plan targeting popular UK destinations.
Chief Executive, Angela Vickers (pictured right), said: ‘This year we have successfully matched revenue and occupancy growth with a healthy profit margin, allowing us to sustainably reinvest in the business and our people.’
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment