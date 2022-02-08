A new Chef Management and Leadership Training programme has opened for applications. Developed by People 1st International on behalf of Skills Development Scotland, the programme aims to motivate talented chefs and deliver the necessary management and leadership skills.

‘By offering current and aspiring head chefs the opportunity to build the knowledge and skills needed to manage, motivate and retain staff effectively, the new programme aims to improve management skills in hospitality and tourism to help reduce staff turnover,’ says Lawrence Durden, Tourism Sector Manager for Tourism at Skills Development Scotland (SDS): ‘Many chefs have traditionally been promoted because of their culinary skills without receiving the management and leadership development and as businesses face increasing competition to recruit and retain talent, there’s an increased need for chefs to become better people-managers and to possess the skills and confidence needed to engage, support, develop and motivate their teams.’

Lawrence Durden, Skills Development Scotland

Limited FREE places are available on the 15-hour programme, which runs weekly over five sessions, to head chefs and aspiring head chefs working and living in Scotland.

Courses run between 21 February to 21 March 2022, covering:

Leading a team

HR practices

Effective recruitment

Retaining your staff

Training and development

Contact info@people1st.co.uk to apply.

Main photo: Copyright Sodexo