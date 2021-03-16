The impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality sector in Scotland has been well documented. As one of the hardest hit sectors, the pandemic brought with it several significant challenges, not least the prospects for recovery over the coming months and years. With further bleak statistics from a recent study by the University of Edinburgh Business School, which reported that nearly 60,000 of Scotland’s hospitality jobs are now at risk, there is a lot to do to secure its future. However, one operator’s aim to create and develop 100 apprenticeship opportunities represents a further welcome shot in the arm as the vaccine programme is rolled out across the country.

David Hay

David Hay outlines the company’s plan to to kick-start the recovery and create rewarding long-term careers for staff.

Aimed at retaining existing staff and encouraging new talent into the sector, our new apprenticeship scheme – which launched last month – presents real opportunities for career growth.

Developed in partnership with Skills Development Scotland, Eastbank Academy, City of Glasgow College and Glasgow City Council the Foundation Apprenticeships run alongside the Modern Apprenticeships, which will in partnership with Polaris and City of Glasgow College.

Working closely with our Scotland-based clients, businesses, stakeholders, education providers and our Culinary Ambassador, Tom Kitchin, we’ve developed apprenticeships in culinary, front of house, facilities management, business administration, retail, customer service and management.

Elsewhere in the business, four people have signed up to the BA (Hons) in Business Management course at Strathclyde University. Building their knowledge and skills across a variety of industry sectors, the four students will undertake modules on management and leadership, finance and corporate social responsibility.

Work in Progress: Employing over 220,000 people – 8.6 per cent of jobs nationwide – the Scottish hospitality industry accounts for around £8bn in turnover and £4bn to the Scottish economy in wages and profits

And so while our industry has taken countless knocks over the last 12 months, there is no doubt that its future will be bright once the recovery begins. I believe that hospitality remains a sustainable career choice, and announcing these apprenticeships demonstrates the opportunities available to those who seek them, as well as our commitment to home-grown Scottish talent. By offering people-structured, visible roadmaps, we can ensure the next generation of talent is both retained and nurtured.

David Hay is Managing Director of Compass Scotland.

www.compass-group.co.uk/compass-scotland