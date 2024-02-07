Aramark UK will be on the hunt for innovative, sustainable suppliers and partners at HRC, part of Food, Drink & Hospitality Week, when the event returns to ExCeL London on 25-27 March.

In a Dragon’s Den-style event, a panel of Aramark’s experienced operators will hear short pitches from emerging and established brands in order to showcase their products or services, the most exciting of which will be launched into Aramark sites across the country.

The opportunity is open to all exhibitors taking part in HRC and sister events IFE Manufacturing, IFE, and The Pub Show.

Stephen Brennan, Vice President, Supply Chain & Procurement at Aramark UK, says: ‘The previous edition of the showcase was a huge success for us and we connected with a range of great brands and businesses, some of whom have gone on to become incredibly successful and trusted partners.

‘For 2024 we’re inviting all hospitality suppliers with innovative products and services to apply for the chance to pitch to our panel of foodservice experts. We’re particularly keen to hear from SMEs, diverse businesses and social enterprises who are participating in HRC this year.’

Jo Farish, Event Manager for HRC, adds: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity for suppliers taking part in HRC and our sister events to get in front of leading industry buyers, pitch their products and demonstrate their unique value proposition. As one of the biggest brands in international foodservice, Aramark spans hospitality, leisure and retail and is always on the lookout for supplier partners to improve its offering to clients and consumers around the world.”

Following the first-round review of entries, a shortlist of applicants will be invited to pitch at The Producer & New Supplier Showcase at HRC in March where they will have the platform to impress an Aramark UK panel of directors, buyers, operations and culinary teams.

At the end of The Producer & New Supplier Showcase, the panel will provide final feedback and successful suppliers will begin the exciting process of launching their products into the Aramark Foodservice business.

The Producer & New Supplier Showcase is open to exhibiting companies only. To find out more and apply to enter, visit hrc.co.uk/producer-showcase-aramark. Entries close on 11 March 2024.

Taking place alongside IFE Manufacturing, IFE The Pub Show and International Salon Culinaire as part of Food, Drink & Hospitality Week, HRC is the UK’s most popular trade show for the hospitality sector. To find out more about everything happening at HRC 2024, and to register for your complimentary trade ticket, visit hrc.co.uk.