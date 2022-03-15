The managing director of Taste of Arran and Arran Dairies has been presented with the Marvin Benton Award for Services to the Ice Cream Industry by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA). Awarded in recognition of Alastair Dobson’s achievements during a two-decade-long career, the Lifetime Achievement trophy was conceived in memory of ICA past president, Marvin Benton, and is the highest honour the ICA can bestow.

Awarded each year since 2005 in recognition of a person’s outstanding work for the industry, it is presented to people who have worked tirelessly for the good of the Ice Cream Alliance.

Having helped to establish the family business in the 1980s, Alastair (pictured above right) has over the last 20-odd years transformed it into a manufacturing dairy business with a trade division that wholesales catering supplies to hospitality and foodservice businesses based on the Isle of Arran.

‘I was stunned when I heard that the ICA board had decided to present me with the Marvin Benton Award,’ said Alastair. ‘When I look at the previous winners it is very humbling to be in such company.’

‘A founding chairman of VisitArran and a colossus of our industry and the ICA, Alastair is a worthy recipient of this award,’ added ICA CEO, Zelica Carr.

