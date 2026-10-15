EICC Launches Nourish Event Catering Service

The Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) has launched Nourish Event Catering, a new catering business rooted in Scotland, with a focus on ‘exceptional food, culinary creativity and a more sustainable approach to catering for events, businesses and private occasions across the city.’

Amanda Wrathall, CEO of EICC, said: ‘Ceated to put people and the occasion at the heart of every menu, Nourish will cater for everything from major conferences and corporate events to celebrations, meetings and workplace events.

‘We’ve combined our local knowledge, trusted supplier relationships and understanding of what clients value most with Levy’s expertise in world-class hospitality over the last 30 years. The result is a catering business rooted in Edinburgh, shaped by the people who know this city best, and focused on delivering exceptional experiences for every event.”

Led by Levy’s executive head chef, Paul Hood (pictured above, alongside general manager, Caroline Bacigalupo), the new venture aims to cater for a range of events, from corporate conferences and exhibitions to gala dinners, award ceremonies, weddings and private celebrations.

Matthew Lewis, CEO of Levy UK&I, said: ‘Caroline, Paul and the team embody everything we stand for at Levy: Putting people first, championing local produce and provenance, and never compromising on creativity or quality.’

Paul Hood, added: ‘We wanted to create a food-and-beverage offer that ask what will work best for the people attending, the occasion and the place. In Edinburgh and Scotland at large we have an incredible range of produce on our doorstep and we see sustainability as providing an opportunity to make bold choices and create fabulous food that people can’t wait to eat.

Based in the Exchange District in Edinburgh, Nourish Event Catering includes a dedicated tasting kitchen for up to 16 people, complete with a live cooking station which can also be utilised for client tastings.

A convenient drop-and-go delivery service offering freshly prepared sandwiches, sweet treats and bento boxes for office gatherings will also be available to organisations located within a 10-minute radius of Nourish’s headquarters.

To view sample menus or to start a conversation about your next event, visit www.nourisheventcatering.co.uk.

For more information on how Compass Scotland and its range of brands and business can help your business to thrive, visit www.compass-group.co.uk