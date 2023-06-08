Award-Winning Highlands Hotel Announces New Head Chef
June 08
13:57 2023
An award-winning hotel in the Highlands has announced the arrival of its new head chef. Alex Henderson (pictured) will lead the Torridon’s fine dining restaurant and oversee the Bo & Muc brasserie. Born and raised in Inverness, Alex returns to the hotel from the Michelin-Starred House of Tides in Newcastle, where he acted as sous chef under Kenny Atkinson.
Owner Dan Rose-Bristow says, ‘We are truly spoiled for choice here when it comes to unique ingredients, and with Alex’s vision and creativity the food alone will be worth the trip.’
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment