Catering Scotland

Award-Winning Highlands Hotel Announces New Head Chef

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • The Results of the Scottish Excellence Awards 2023 OIOpublisher The results of the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, have been released. The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on...
  

Award-Winning Highlands Hotel Announces New Head Chef

Award-Winning Highlands Hotel Announces New Head Chef
June 08
13:57 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

An award-winning hotel in the Highlands has announced the arrival of its new head chef. Alex Henderson (pictured) will lead the Torridon’s fine dining restaurant and oversee the Bo & Muc brasserie. Born and raised in Inverness, Alex returns to the hotel from the Michelin-Starred House of Tides in Newcastle, where he acted as sous chef under Kenny Atkinson.

Owner Dan Rose-Bristow says, ‘We are truly spoiled for choice here when it comes to unique ingredients, and with Alex’s vision and creativity the food alone will be worth the trip.’

www.thetorridon.com

Tags
hotels Scotlandthe torridon
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.