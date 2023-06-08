An award-winning hotel in the Highlands has announced the arrival of its new head chef. Alex Henderson (pictured) will lead the Torridon’s fine dining restaurant and oversee the Bo & Muc brasserie. Born and raised in Inverness, Alex returns to the hotel from the Michelin-Starred House of Tides in Newcastle, where he acted as sous chef under Kenny Atkinson.

Owner Dan Rose-Bristow says, ‘We are truly spoiled for choice here when it comes to unique ingredients, and with Alex’s vision and creativity the food alone will be worth the trip.’

www.thetorridon.com