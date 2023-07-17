Edinburgh chef, Stuart Ralston, has announced he will open a new 28-cover seafood-focused restaurant on Edinburgh’s Royal Terrace this coming October.

Showcasing produce from the Scottish Isles, the restaurant’s 10-course tasting menu will be served in a Georgian dining room in the premises of the late Paul Kitching’s 21212 restaurant. Lyla will be Ralston’s fourth establishment in Edinburgh, following on from Aizle, Noto and Tipo.

‘Taking over this space is bitter-sweet for obvious reasons, as Paul was always an inspiration to me,’ said Stuart. ‘I just wanted to make sure that I would create a restaurant that I think he would be proud of.

‘Each of my restaurants represents something I love about this exciting industry. Lyla will be the culmination of everything I have learned over the years, and everything I love to cook and eat.’