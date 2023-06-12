Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has announced that sales of its bagasse range have continue to grow in light of the single-use plastic ban, and increased demand for greener products.

As caterers and food-to-go merchants look for a robust sustainable solution to protect their food offering, it seems that bagasse is coming out top as the material of choice.

Herald’s collection includes includes square, round and rectangle plates, bowls and hot boxes, chip trays, burger boxes, noodle boxes and other lunch boxes, and the company has reported a surge in the popularity in the last 12 months as the growing exodus from plastic has picked up momentum.

Having recently added to its warehouse space, Herald is carrying a wider choice of biodegradable alternatives. Managing director of Herald, Yogesh Patel, said: ‘We are constantly reviewing our sustainable supplies as we recognise how important these products are. Quality always factors heavily, and consumers expect catering disposables to be hardy enough to keep food warm and fresh and to prevent any leakage. Bagasse is a credible choice as it ticks all those boxes. Ultimately, our primary concern lies in offering our customers affordable quality, providing the greatest variety and ensuring a full range, including biodegradable products. The bagasse products sit alongside our wood and cornstarch offerings to give the most varied choice.’

