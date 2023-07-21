Catering Scotland

Bags of the Best From Herald…

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • XpressJobs Introduces JobVibe OIOpublisher We all understand the value of attracting top talent but in today’s job market, it’s not just about posting job listings and hoping for the best. Operators need to...
  • The Results of the Scottish Excellence Awards 2023 The results of the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, have been released. The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on Thursday...
  

Bags of the Best From Herald…

Bags of the Best From Herald…
July 21
10:45 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Sales across quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald‘s paper bag line have risen significantly since the company announced the introduction of brown paper grab bags earlier this year. Now, the catering packaging supplier is announcing a spike in sales of its flat-handle paper bags, proving that Herald’s customers are reaching out to their increasingly eco-conscious customer base.

Available in brown and white, the paper bags come in a range of sizes to appeal to restaurant, takeaway and delicatessen owners. Managing Director, Yogesh Patel, comments: ‘Most consumers are looking for an alternative to plastic and by providing grab bags and flat-handle paper bags, we aim to cater for every need.

‘All our bags have been designed to protect the contents and they’re perfect for printing on, which means they can be used for brand and product promotion.

The bags are part of an exhaustive selection of sustainable options currently provided by Herald, including a choice of bagasse tablewear, chip trays and hot boxes; salad bowls and soup containers; paper cups and plates; wooden cutlery and meal packs; and corn starch meal packs. The company is building a reputation for its affordable, eco-friendly offering and prides itself on the variety of choice it can offer to its customers.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.

Tags
biodegradable packaging scotlanddisposable packagingenvironmentally friendly packagingFood packaging scotlandherald disposableshot drinks packaging food packaging Scotlandsandwich packaging
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  • XpressJobs Introduces JobVibe We all understand the value of attracting top talent but in today’s job market, it’s not just about posting job listings and hoping for the best. Operators need to stand...
  • The Results of the Scottish Excellence Awards 2023 The results of the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, have been released. The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on Thursday...
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.