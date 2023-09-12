Edinburgh’s award-winning Balmoral Hotel has announced the appointment of Andrew McPherson to the position of General Manager.

Overseeing the iconic 167-room property – the only Forbes Five Star hotel in Scotland – Andrew (pictured above), who formerly ran Grantley Hall near the Yorkshire Dales, Andrew has extensive experience in the sector: ‘I have long admired the Balmoral for its world-class hospitality. The walls of The Balmoral hold a century of stories, from its opening in 1902 and I’m honoured to be in charge of so many memories,’ he said of his appointment.

Having previously completed his management trainee course as part of the Forte Group, Andrew then went on to work at numerous properties throughout the UK and Europe, including the Penina Golf Resort in the Algarve, the Beach Plaza in Monaco, Grosvenor House in London and the Bath Spa Hotel.

The new GM will report to Richard Cooke, Cluster Managing Director at Rocco Forte hotels.

