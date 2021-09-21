Homelessness charity Social Bite has partnered with CIS Excellence Chef of the Year sponsor, BaxterStorey, to launch a new social enterprise café at the Royal Bank of Scotland’s HQ at Gogarburn on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The new site, which officially opened its doors last week, will be the first Social Bite café within a commercial space and will cater for employees and visitors.

The joint venture, created from a mission to re-purpose the bank’s unused office space in order to support the local community, saw the creation of a food bank distribution centre at Gogarburn which distributes over 6,000 meals per week to families and individuals from across Scotland.

The café joins the charity’s existing network across Scotland and will become the flagship site for Social Bite’s new Jobs First programme, an initiative that aims to support those who have been previously excluded from employment due to homelessness.

BaxterStorey CEO, Ronan Harte, said: ‘The café will offer a training and employment opportunity to people affected by homelessness in Edinburgh and is a brilliant addition to the food offering within the Gogarburn Street.’

Josh Littlejohn, Founder of Social Bite, added: ‘To open a site within RBS’s headquarters after such a successful charity partnership between BaxterStorey and the bank feels even more significant. The cafe will provide those experiencing homelessness with access to secure employment through training initiatives and we can’t wait to welcome back Royal Bank colleagues as they return to the office.’

www.baxterstorey.com