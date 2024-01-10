As the new year begins and businesses take stock after the usual busy festive period, January is as good a time as any to plan a refit, refurb or simple redecoration project in time for spring.

John Amabile

Interior Designer

John Amabile outlines the opportunities to redesign and refresh a property on a budget…

For accommodation providers, in order to keep within the budget it is important to think on a room-by-room basis and to be mindful of one’s market in order to plan exactly what needs refreshed and the most effective route to achieving this.

Searches on websites such as Gumtree and eBay can highlight a huge number of potential bargains, particularly if you favour the Scandinavian, Scottish, retro or boho look. Likewise, community resources such as car boot sales, markets and charity shops can all help – if you don’t mind the hunt.

In recent years, the concept of cabins and lodges as homes-away-from-home has become very popular, particularly since the pandemic. These should be designed to be comfortable, practical and accessible, these should be designed to create a relaxing setting in which to escape from the rigours of day-to-day life.

John Amabile is a leading interior designer based in Glasgow. A regular on TV makeover shows, he has over 30 years’ experience in interior design. For more inspiration, visit John’s YouTube and Facebook channels, which are full of top tips.