Bespoke Hotels & Aven Hospitality Collaborate To Streamline Bookings

Aven Hospitality has announced that Bespoke Hotels has selected its SynXis platform to centralise reservations and enhance direct booking capabilities across its portfolio of 58 UK-manageed properties.

According to sources within Aven, the new agreement will ‘unify reservations, global distribution, direct booking and digital marketing capabilities’ across Bespoke Hotels’ 58 properties.

Thomas Greenall, Chief Executive Officer of Bespoke Hotels, said: ‘Our partnership with Aven Hospitality will make it easier for guests to book directly and create more opportunities for our hotels to grow. It is an investment in both the guest booking experience and the long-term commercial performance of our portfolio.’



Claudine Gardner, Head of Commercial, EMEA at Aven Hospitality, added: ‘By unifying direct and indirect distribution backed by the power of SynXis CRS we are Bespoke Hotels to centralise management, strengthen performance and create new opportunities for growth. Our partnership delivers the flexibility, scale and agility to enable Bespoke Hotels to adapt with confidence as market and business needs evolve.‘

avenhospitality.com

www.bespokehotelmanagement.com