Brakes Scotland Introduces 30 New Fairfax Meadow Products For Foodservice

One of the UK’s leading catering butchery suppliers has launched a range of more than 30 fresh meat products into Brakes Scotland.

Led by Fairfax Meadow’s Casterbridge beef, which is produced from PGI West Country cattle and aged for a minimum of 21 days, the range includes beef, lamb, pork, chicken and veal.

Acquired by Sysco in 2025, Fairfax Meadow has more than 50 years’ experience and a reputation for the quality of its meat range, including strong sourcing, skilled butchery and full farm-to-fork traceability. David Cole, Merchandising Director at Sysco GB, said: ‘Every product is prepared to foodservice specifications, giving chefs confidence in consistency, yield and performance. With selected cuts dry-aged in Himalayan salt chambers to deepen flavour and improve tenderness, the Fairfax Meadow products are a brilliant addition to Brakes’ fresh-meat range.’

Fairfax Meadow’s Casterbridge beef is aged for a minimum of 21 days

Bringing heritage, BRCGS‑certified sites, traceability and a multi‑species range that sits naturally alongside the Sysco tiered brands, Fairfax Meadow also provides Brakes’ customers with access to a wide range of quality products and the convenience of one order, one delivery and one invoice. The company was also the winner of Meat Management’s Catering Butcher of the Year award earlier this year.

‘Fairfax Meadow has a long track record of quality and consistency, and now chefs can access that expertise through Brakes with the simplicity they already know,’ added David.

The initial range of 30 products is expected to expand over the coming year.

For more information on how Brakes Scotland can help your foodservice or hospitality business to thrive, visit www.brake.co.uk.