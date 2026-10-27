Brakes Scotland Launches Christmas Campaign To Inspire Festive Menus

Brakes Scotland is helping foodservice customers prepare for the festive season with the launch of its Christmas Made Fresh campaign, bringing together seasonal products, festive recipes and menu inspiration while celebrating the quality and variety of Scotland’s food and drink offering.

With the festive period one of the busiest times of the year for hospitality and catering businesses, the campaign aims to make menu planning easier, showcasing a wide selection of products and creative ideas for everything from festive starters and centrepieces to desserts and drinks.

The brochure also brings products to life, through a collection of festive recipes developed by Brakes Scotland Development Chef, Michael Croy, offering inspiration for a range of occasions and customer preferences, while showcasing how Scottish ingredients can be incorporated into creative seasonal dishes.

The new Christmas brochure features seasonal favourites, fresh meat and produce, and a selection of products from trusted Scottish producers and suppliers

Michael said of the Christmas brochure launch: ‘From creative vegetarian options, to fresh takes on Christmas classics, our recipes demonstrate how caterers can combine quality ingredients from Scottish suppliers to create memorable dishes and drinks for their customers. This campaign reflects our continued commitment to championing local Scottish food and drink suppliers, celebrating the provenance, quality and diversity of Scotland’s larder while helping foodservice customers discover new ways to showcase these products on their menus.’

Explore the Christmas Made Fresh brochure and discover fresh inspiration for your festive menu.

For more information on how Brakes Scotland can help your foodservice or hospitality business to thrive, visit www.brake.co.uk.

Brakes Scotland will be exhibiting at ScotHot 2027, which takes place from 26th – 27th February at the SEC Glasgow.

For more information, visit www.scothot.co.uk.