Buzzworks Holdings, has welcomed Brian Maule to the business. The chef – who owned and ran Brian Maule at Chardon d’Or, in Glasgow, for 22 years – has joined the team as a consultant.

Maule, who worked for the Roux Brothers at the Two-Michelin-Star Le Gavroche in London’s Mayfair, will focus on enhancing collaboration and overall efficiency across Buzzworks’s 19 venues over the next six months.

He said: The business is already well regarded and I’ve been impressed with their high standards. My role will be to enhance this further, working with the talented kitchen teams to enable the business to grow.’

Buzzworks’ Head of People, Nicola Watt, added: ‘Despite challenging conditions for everyone within the industry, working with the likes of Brian will help ensure we are best-equipped to deal with the increasing external pressures, while maintaining our reputation.

As well as working behind the scenes across the venues, Brian will also headline a special chef’s evening at Buzzworks’ flagship venue, The Vine.

www.buzzworksholdings.com