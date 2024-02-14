Catering Scotland

Brian Maule Joins Buzzworks Team

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • HRC Launches 2024 Seminar Programme   OIOpublisher HRC – the UK’s largest trade event for the hospitality, retail and foodservice sector – has launched its seminar programme for this year’s show. The 2024 event, which takes...
  

Brian Maule Joins Buzzworks Team

Brian Maule Joins Buzzworks Team
February 14
12:56 2024
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Buzzworks Holdings, has welcomed Brian Maule to the business. The chef – who owned and ran Brian Maule at Chardon d’Or, in Glasgow, for 22 years – has joined the team as a consultant.

Maule, who worked for the Roux Brothers at the Two-Michelin-Star Le Gavroche in London’s Mayfair, will focus on enhancing collaboration and overall efficiency across Buzzworks’s 19 venues over the next six months.

He said: The business is already well regarded and I’ve been impressed with their high standards. My role will be to enhance this further, working with the talented kitchen teams to enable the business to grow.’

Buzzworks’ Head of People, Nicola Watt, added: ‘Despite challenging conditions for everyone within the industry, working with the likes of Brian will help ensure we are best-equipped to deal with the increasing external pressures, while maintaining our reputation.

As well as working behind the scenes across the venues, Brian will also headline a special chef’s evening at Buzzworks’ flagship venue, The Vine.

www.buzzworksholdings.com

Tags
Brian Maulebuzzworks
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  • HRC Launches 2024 Seminar Programme   HRC – the UK’s largest trade event for the hospitality, retail and foodservice sector – has launched its seminar programme for this year’s show. The 2024 event, which takes place...
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.