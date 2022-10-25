Chefs in Scotland are being tempted with publicity worth over £1,000 by entering a new competition class announced by the National Ice Cream competition.

Run by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA) – the only trade association for the UK ice cream sector – in partnership with the Craft Guild of Chefs, the National Ice Cream Competition now includes a new class that’s been created to provide a platform for chefs throughout theThere UK.

‘British chefs have been creating ice creams for many years and e thought it was time this creativity was recognised and celebrated,’ commented Ice Cream Alliance CEO, Zelica Carr (pictured).

Launched in the 1940s and billed as the Oscars of the competitive ice cream arena, the National Ice Cream competition is blind-judged by experts including Gennaro Contaldo and a representative of the Craft Guild of Chefs: ‘We are delighted to be partnering with the ICA to launch this latest competition category,’ commented CEO Andrew Green. ‘We will be encouraging all our members to enter.’

Ice Cream Alliance CEO, Zelica Carr

Rules and requirements* include:

– The product should be dairy-based

– Additions and toppings are permitted

– Any flavour – both sweet and savoury – are permitted

– A shipping cost of £12 per product applies

– Entries cost £154 + VAT per product

– Chefs may enter as many products or flavours as they wish

– All entries must be prepared using specialised ice cream equipment currently in use in chefs’ professional kitchens

All entries must be received by 4pm on 9th December 2022. Judging will take place at the Ice Cream and Artisan Foods Show 2023 in Harrogate, between 7th and 9th February.

The winner of the new category will receive a significant degree of consumer and trade media PR worth over £1,000. *Full rules and instructions can be found at: www.ice-cream.org/the-national-ice-cream-competition/ .

