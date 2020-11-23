The managing director of Linlithgow-based Campbells Prime Meat has been awarded The HIT Scotland Industry Award 2020. Christopher Campbell (pictured).

Presented to an individual who stands head and shoulders above his or her peer group for services to the hospitality industry in Scotland, the award is open to all and we receive nominations from across Scotland from all quarters of the industry. The nominations then go to a judging panel.

HIT Scotland Chief Executive, David Cochrane, said: ‘This year, one name came forward many more times than anyone else. Over the years, Christopher and his family have quietly supported the industry through the generous provision of goods and the training and development of individuals, in addition to driving quality standards and managing the various challenges that have been thrown at the supply chain.

‘It is right and proper that our suppliers are recognised, especially in this unique year.’

www.hitscotland.co.uk

www.campbellsmeat.com