Caterer.com has created a series of videos aimed at showcasing what the benefits of working in the hospitality sector. Produced in partnership with Choose Hospitality, the campaign has reached over 40,000 people across Tik Tok and Instagram, with Caterer.com seeing 4m applications in the last quarter of 2022 alone.

Tom Kerridge and other key industry figures appear in the content across social channels to engage entry level talent across the country

Meanwhile, the Caterer.com ‘Hospitality Heroes’ videos, created alongside top brands such as Nobu and the Landmark London Hotel, have been shared via the Youth Employment UK website and have been downloaded by over 100 schools to date as a careers teaching resource.

Featuring popular online influencers including Luke Flunder, thealmostcook and Marcus Bean, the videos focus on a day in the life of a hospitality worker, demonstrating the versatility of the sector and its benefits while breaking down negative perceptions surrounding flexibility and pay.

‘With recent research revealing that around 200,000 EU workers have left the sector since the pandemic began, and immigration policies discouraging 89% from registering internationally, the need to engage with homegrown talent and change misconceptions of the sector has never been more important’, said Caterer.com Director, Kathy Dyball.

‘With past research by Caterer.com showing that over 95% of school leavers would not consider a career in hospitality*, our videos aim to change perceptions of the sector as they follow employees at different stages in their career,’ she added.

‘Future talent for hospitality will take many forms, and young people are one key cohort. Engaging them in a long-term, sustainable way is crucial, and through our partnerships with Choose Hospitality and Youth Employment UK we’ve created a series of engaging, useful video and resources to reach young people.’

Claire Bosi, editor of Chef and Restaurant Magazine and co-founder of Choose Hospitality, said: ‘Working as one team with one shared purpose is what hospitality is all about. We understand, from first-hand experience, the challenges faced by both employees and employer and we can see how preconceptions of a career in hospitality may have diminished the numbers coming through in recent years.

‘With the right support, we will continue to inspire people to work in what we know is one of the most diverse, rewarding and exciting industries to be a part of.”

To watch videos and find current vacancies, visit: www.caterer.com/advice/what-types-of-jobs-are-there-in-hospitality.

For more information about Youth Employment visit www.youthemployment.org.uk/.