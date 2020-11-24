Caterer.com has launched a free online support and advice resource to help hospitality workers and jobseekers find work and improve confidence and wellbeing as uncertainty continues around Christmas and the future of the sector.

Created in partnership with hospitality brands including, among others, Honest Burgers, The Ivy Collection and Home Grown Hotels, the new Caterer.com Career Advice Hub provides answers to jobseekers’ most asked questions in a range of short, accessible articles and videos.

Topics include:

Resilience

Coping with redundancy

How to find the right job

Understanding your skill set

Nailing your first 90 days in a new job

Maintaining wellbeing and confidence

Alongside the Career Hub, there are also over 38,000 live jobs showcased on Caterer.com, so hospitality jobseekers can build their jobseeking skills and find a new role within one accessible and hospitality specific platform.

Neil Pattison, Director at Caterer.com (pictured), said: ‘The last eight months have been punishing for the hospitality sector and its people, and with a tighter tiered system just announced this uncertainty will continue as we draw into the Christmas period and beyond.

‘Now, more than ever, we need to support one another and our Career Advice Hub has been created to provide hospitality workers with positive support, direct from employers and experts in the industry.

‘Building the skills and resilience of our hospitality people right now, and through the coming months, is crucial to the future success of the sector.

‘Hospitality may be in lockdown now but it will rebuild and then employers will want to welcome back some of the incredible people that make the industry what it is. We hope our Career Hub, which will be a constant presence on the site and be added to regularly to boost the confidence and wellbeing of employees. We anticipate it will be a lifeline to those who need it.’

With videos, podcasts and downloads taking users through the job-seeking lifecycle of a hospitality worker, from application to promotion, the new hub will run alongside Caterer.com’s Hospitality Redeployment Hub, which was launched this year in response to the first national lockdown. Over the last few months it has showcased over 120,000 live jobs and received over two million job applications. According to Neil, there are currently more than 38,000 live roles on the site, with thousands in hospitality jobs available, as well as those in other sectors.

To explore the free content available on the Caterer.com Careers Hub visit, www.caterer.com/advice/career-advice.