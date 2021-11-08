Catering Scotland

Caterer.com People Awards Winners Announced

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Caterer.com People Awards Winners Announced

Caterer.com People Awards Winners Announced
November 08
09:56 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Caterer.com People Awards this week revealed the businesses that have had the biggest impact on the employer brand reputation of the hospitality sector as it faced its most challenging period.

Judged by a range of experts and pioneers in hospitality recruitment, retention and development, the winners were announced online last week, with a celebratory industry event due to take place later this month. Among the businesses with Scottish sites recognised for their successes were Dishoom, Greene King and Nandos.  

Showcasing the pride, strength, and resilience that the sector has shown over the last 18 months, the Caterer.com People Awards celebrate and rewarded employers for continuing to develop their people during the challenges of Covid and lockdown.

Latest research from Caterer.com showcases that within the last year, over half (58%) of hospitality employers have taken action to improve the brand reputation of the industry.

Calvern James, sales manager for Caterer.com, said: ‘It has been a challenging time for the hospitality sector and its people, but these exemplary businesses have shown resilience and commitment to their employees. Our winners are a real asset to our industry and have demonstrated the innovative ways to retain and develop employees.’

Dishoom won in all three categories of Employee Engagement, Skills and Development, and Employee Well-being, demonstrating their drive to provide the highest levels of training and communication.

The Winners of the 2021 Caterer.com People Awards

Employee Engagement

Dishoom 

The Beautiful Pubs Collective
Nandos UK & Ireland 

Restaurant Associates
Richmond Hill Hotel

Cycas
Rapport Guest Services
The Dorchester and 45 Park Lane 
Corinthia Hotel London 
Rosewood London

Skills & Development

Dishoom
Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park London
Rapport Guest Services
Malmaison & Hotel du Vin
Soho House & Co 
Interstate Hotels & Resorts
CH&CO
Resident Hotels
Signature Pubs
Restaurant Associates

Employee Wellbeing

Greene King
Dishoom
Compass UK&I
The Dorchester and 45 Park Lane
Hawksmoor
Malmaison Hotel du Vin
Thomas Franks
Fooditude Limited
Restaurant Associates
Soho House & Co

Tags
Caterer.comdishoomnandospeople awards 2021
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.