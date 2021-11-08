The Caterer.com People Awards this week revealed the businesses that have had the biggest impact on the employer brand reputation of the hospitality sector as it faced its most challenging period.

Judged by a range of experts and pioneers in hospitality recruitment, retention and development, the winners were announced online last week, with a celebratory industry event due to take place later this month. Among the businesses with Scottish sites recognised for their successes were Dishoom, Greene King and Nandos.

Showcasing the pride, strength, and resilience that the sector has shown over the last 18 months, the Caterer.com People Awards celebrate and rewarded employers for continuing to develop their people during the challenges of Covid and lockdown.

Latest research from Caterer.com showcases that within the last year, over half (58%) of hospitality employers have taken action to improve the brand reputation of the industry.

Calvern James, sales manager for Caterer.com, said: ‘It has been a challenging time for the hospitality sector and its people, but these exemplary businesses have shown resilience and commitment to their employees. Our winners are a real asset to our industry and have demonstrated the innovative ways to retain and develop employees.’

Dishoom won in all three categories of Employee Engagement, Skills and Development, and Employee Well-being, demonstrating their drive to provide the highest levels of training and communication.

T he Winners of the 2021 Caterer.com People Awards

Employee Engagement

Dishoom

The Beautiful Pubs Collective

Nandos UK & Ireland

Restaurant Associates

Richmond Hill Hotel

Cycas

Rapport Guest Services

The Dorchester and 45 Park Lane

Corinthia Hotel London

Rosewood London



Skills & Development

Dishoom

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park London

Rapport Guest Services

Malmaison & Hotel du Vin

Soho House & Co

Interstate Hotels & Resorts

CH&CO

Resident Hotels

Signature Pubs

Restaurant Associates

Employee Wellbeing

Greene King

Dishoom

Compass UK&I

The Dorchester and 45 Park Lane

Hawksmoor

Malmaison Hotel du Vin

Thomas Franks

Fooditude Limited

Restaurant Associates

Soho House & Co