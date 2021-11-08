Caterer.com People Awards Winners Announced
The Caterer.com People Awards this week revealed the businesses that have had the biggest impact on the employer brand reputation of the hospitality sector as it faced its most challenging period.
Judged by a range of experts and pioneers in hospitality recruitment, retention and development, the winners were announced online last week, with a celebratory industry event due to take place later this month. Among the businesses with Scottish sites recognised for their successes were Dishoom, Greene King and Nandos.
Showcasing the pride, strength, and resilience that the sector has shown over the last 18 months, the Caterer.com People Awards celebrate and rewarded employers for continuing to develop their people during the challenges of Covid and lockdown.
Latest research from Caterer.com showcases that within the last year, over half (58%) of hospitality employers have taken action to improve the brand reputation of the industry.
Calvern James, sales manager for Caterer.com, said: ‘It has been a challenging time for the hospitality sector and its people, but these exemplary businesses have shown resilience and commitment to their employees. Our winners are a real asset to our industry and have demonstrated the innovative ways to retain and develop employees.’
Dishoom won in all three categories of Employee Engagement, Skills and Development, and Employee Well-being, demonstrating their drive to provide the highest levels of training and communication.
The Winners of the 2021 Caterer.com People Awards
Employee Engagement
Dishoom
The Beautiful Pubs Collective
Nandos UK & Ireland
Restaurant Associates
Richmond Hill Hotel
Cycas
Rapport Guest Services
The Dorchester and 45 Park Lane
Corinthia Hotel London
Rosewood London
Skills & Development
Dishoom
Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park London
Rapport Guest Services
Malmaison & Hotel du Vin
Soho House & Co
Interstate Hotels & Resorts
CH&CO
Resident Hotels
Signature Pubs
Restaurant Associates
Employee Wellbeing
Greene King
Dishoom
Compass UK&I
The Dorchester and 45 Park Lane
Hawksmoor
Malmaison Hotel du Vin
Thomas Franks
Fooditude Limited
Restaurant Associates
Soho House & Co
