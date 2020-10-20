Caterer.com has received more than 2.1m job applications from displaced hospitality workers across the UK since the outbreak of Covid-19, according to

With the launch of the Government’s new three-tier system of restrictions, Caterer.com expects this number to significantly rise in the coming weeks and months.

Caterer.com’s Neil Pattison

Since its launch at the start of the pandemic, the Hospitality Redeployment Hub, in partnership with UKHospitality and Hospitality Action, has been helping hospitality staff to find alternative employment within the industry and other sectors until they can return to hospitality. So far, more than 160,000 jobs have been listed online across a range of sectors including customer service logistics and cleaning.

A lifeline for furloughed or redundant workers, the site attracted more than 1.3m people in September up from 544,000 in May. Meanwhile, almost 50,000 new CVs were submitted last month and fresh applicants were up almost 17% from August.

Neil Pattison said: ‘Each week we’re seeing a significant increase in visitors and fresh applicants to our site.

‘We expect these numbers to steadily climb as further lock-downs are applied in regions across the UK as part of the Government’s three-tiered system. While more than 2.1m applications have been submitted so far, as restrictions tighten and furlough comes to an end it’s likely that applications could exceed 4m by Christmas. With more than 750,000 hospitality workers expected to be made redundant or temporarily out of work due to the pandemic, Caterer.com is expecting to see a large increase in the number of workers applying for roles through its hub, particularly as furlough is replaced with the Job Support Scheme at the end of this month.

‘While we welcome government assistance, the increase in applications on the site shows that the Job Support Scheme and VAT reduction does not go far enough to help struggling hospitality workers and businesses that are already facing tighter restrictions including the 10pm. If the Government fails to act now to provide the support the hospitality sector deserves, not only will many businesses struggle to survive but we are also at risk of losing generations of incredible talent as employees are forced to seek work elsewhere.

