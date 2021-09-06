An iconic independent Edinburgh school is seeking to fill two positions within their busy catering department.

The closing date is Friday 20th September 2021.

Role 1: Catering Supervisor for the school’s mobile catering unit

Duties and Responsibilities:

– Assisting with basic food preparation and delivery

– Serving customers

– Cash handling, till work and cashing up

– General cleaning in the kitchen and catering unit areas

– Weekend work is required

– Other duties may be required to ensure the smooth running of events in Edinburgh Academy facilities

Role Requirements:

– Basic food hygiene certificate and have some supervisory experience

– You must be customer-driven, with the ability to work well in a team

– Be proactive and happy to work in a fast-paced environment

– Previous catering experience in a similar environment would be preferred

– Experience in Barista is desired but not essential

– Ability to communicate well with young children and in a team

– Ability to take on different tasks as and when required

Salary: £10.00/hour

37.5 hours per week – five over seven days. Guide hours 7.30am – 2pm, evening and weekend work to be expected. Actual shifts scheduled in advance to accommodate events taking place.

Role 2: Catering Assistant

Salary: £8.91 / hour

Hours: 16+ hours per week – Five over seven days, standard days Monday – Saturday. Guide hours are 8am – 1pm. Evening and weekend work to be expected. Actual shifts scheduled in advance to accommodate events taking place.

Full job description and application forms can be found here: https://edinburghacademy.org.uk/590/vacancies

Applications: email humanresources@edinburghacademy.org.uk by 5pm on Monday 20th September.

Contact Human Resources on 0131 624 4920 with any queries.