Catering Jobs Scotland: Edinburgh Independent School Seeks Supervisory/Assistant Personnel
An iconic independent Edinburgh school is seeking to fill two positions within their busy catering department.
The closing date is Friday 20th September 2021.
- Role 1: Catering Supervisor for the school’s mobile catering unit
Duties and Responsibilities:
– Assisting with basic food preparation and delivery
– Serving customers
– Cash handling, till work and cashing up
– General cleaning in the kitchen and catering unit areas
– Weekend work is required
– Other duties may be required to ensure the smooth running of events in Edinburgh Academy facilities
Role Requirements:
– Basic food hygiene certificate and have some supervisory experience
– You must be customer-driven, with the ability to work well in a team
– Be proactive and happy to work in a fast-paced environment
– Previous catering experience in a similar environment would be preferred
– Experience in Barista is desired but not essential
– Ability to communicate well with young children and in a team
– Ability to take on different tasks as and when required
- Salary: £10.00/hour
- 37.5 hours per week – five over seven days. Guide hours 7.30am – 2pm, evening and weekend work to be expected. Actual shifts scheduled in advance to accommodate events taking place.
Role 2: Catering Assistant
- Salary: £8.91 / hour
- Hours: 16+ hours per week – Five over seven days, standard days Monday – Saturday. Guide hours are 8am – 1pm. Evening and weekend work to be expected. Actual shifts scheduled in advance to accommodate events taking place.
Full job description and application forms can be found here: https://edinburghacademy.org.uk/590/vacancies
Applications: email humanresources@edinburghacademy.org.uk by 5pm on Monday 20th September.
Contact Human Resources on 0131 624 4920 with any queries.