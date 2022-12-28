Against a backdrop of monetary fluctuation and commercial uncertainty, not to mention three prime ministers and the passing of a monarch, Herald has had its own pretty significant year. David Martin, National Sales Manager for Herald, looks back on a successful year for the quality disposables manufacturer and supplier…

David Martin

In 2022, we opened a second office in Newcastle, giving our northern staff a base to work from and a space to come together to share ideas and stay connected. It was something we had discussed for some time and has been a true milestone achievement as it positions us as a national concern across the UK.

Following that up with an official launch in the Scottish market, we pledged our commitment with the appointment of a dedicated sales manager whose job it is to focus on Herald’s business in Scotland.

This major appointment was matched by the recruitment of our first bespoke packaging manager, Leyla Koroglu, to help us provide a quick turn around on smaller runs while competing on price and service. An expert in design and personalisation, she provides advice and consultation to provide clients with unique branding opportunities.

We’ve also strengthened our position by expanding our storage facilities to accommodate the burgeoning product range. Business has grown across the UK and we’ve also added to the sales team to facilitate further growth. By consistently reviewing our product offering and adding to the supply chain, we continue to provide our customers with the best, most varied disposable-packaging solutions.

Given the rising costs that many in the catering and events industries are trying to manage, we’ve prioritised options that allow our customers to keep their costs down.

We’ve enjoyed forging new relationships, particularly in the Scottish market, and we’ve seen our eco-friendly lines flourish as companies continue to prioritise sustainability, and we’ve invested in marketing campaigns that promote greener products to encourage the change we all want to see.

As 2023 dawns, keep an eye out at CateringScotland.com to find out what new products will be launched and what we’re planning next. For our part, we’ll keep up the level of service and strive to continue to compete on price and choice, making every effort to stay ahead and keep it fresh.

www.heraldplastic.com