The region of Asturias in northern Spain is synonymous with cider. Sidra is part of its gastronomic culture, where family producers have been crafting it for centuries. Asturian cider is recognised as an agricultural product of such superior quality that it has its own denominación de origen protegida, which ensures it is made exclusively from specified native apple varieties that are only grown in the region.

Accounting for 80% of all cider produced in Spain – around 45m litres a year, depending on the size of the apple harvest – Asturias is produced by family businesses using traditional methods.

Natural or traditional cider is the most widely produced style, where the fermentation process is started by sugars and yeasts found naturally in the apples. This cider is unfiltered, straw-yellow in appearance and needs to be escanciado (strained) before serving.

The process of pressing the apples and then fermenting them in chestnut barrels prior to bottling has remained unchanged for centuries

The art of escanciar is an iconic spectacle in Asturias. The cider is poured from a height into a glass to release the dissolved gas immediately before drinking. A more recent innovation, introduced by a few producers, is Nueva Expresión (New Expression cider), which is produced to the same method as natural cider but is then filtered and stabilised before bottling.

The creation of a new category, often with more contemporary labels, has enabled Asturian cider to be enjoyed outside the region and in restaurant settings – escanciado not required!

The other style of cider is natural sparkling or espumosa, when a second fermentation takes place in the bottle or a pressure tank, like the sparkling wine process. Natural sparkling ciders have an ABV of around 5%.

Asturian cider is versatile and very food-friendly. It pairs exceptionally well with the local hearty dish Fabada Asturiana, a stew made of creamy beans, pork and morcilla, as well as the regional blue cheeses, such as Cabrales and Picos Blue. Its versatility with a wide range of foods and recognition as an artisanal product has influenced the gastronomic world; indeed, cider lists are now commonplace on menus of the finest restaurants in the region and around Spain.

With a typical ABV of 5% for both natural and sparkling ciders, and new innovations including no-alcohol and blends of grape juice and cider, Asturian ciders offer consumers an authentic, lighter natural beverage to enjoy on various occasions, either with or without food.

Craft cider producers Trabanco and El Gaitero will be exhibiting at Taste Spain Edinburgh on Monday 20th May at The Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh.

