Celebration Packaging has introduced a new range of double-wall hot drink cups made from sustainable bamboo fibre under its long-established EnviroWare® brand. Made from FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®), the new cups are certified bamboo fibre with a water-based lining and are commercially compostable*.

‘Ever since we created the EnviroWare® brand 14 years ago, it has been our mission to seek out more sustainable packaging solutions’, says Managing Director, Nick Burton. ‘With bans and taxes in place or on their way across the foodservice category, consumers are turning away from single-use plastic products and we believe that demand for sustainable EnviroWare® products, such as our new bamboo fibre cups, will continue to grow.

‘If foodservice operators are looking to improve their sustainability credentials, they need to work with a consultative supplier to ensure they’re choosing packaging that is functional, fit for purpose, popular with consumers and, above all, sustainable.’

The new range of insulated, double-wall cups are available in 8-oz, 12-oz and 16-oz sizes, and accessories are also available, including: compostable domed lids, to fit all cup sizes, made from moulded fibre (bagasse) or CPLA; kraft coffee sleeves; and wooden drink stirrers.

EnviroWare® stirrers are made from sustainable FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council® C113967) certified wood, with three packaging styles available: individually wrapped; dispenser boxed; and bulk-packed for economy.

‘Alongside the bamboo motif, the design states that the cups are made from sustainable resources and can be composted where facilities exist,’ adds Nick. ‘It also features the instantly recognisable commercially compostable and FSC® logos.’

For more information on Celebration Packaging range, visit celebration.co.uk or www.packagingfood2go.co.uk.

*DIN EN 13432:2000-12