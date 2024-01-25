Celebration Packaging has introduced a new range of tamper-evident food packaging. Made from a minimum of 30 percent recycled PET and introduced under Celebration Packaging’s SolutionWare brand, the new range includes sandwich packs, rectangular salad containers with hinged lids and deli containers with separate lids.

Managing Director, Nick Burton, says: ‘Our high-clarity tamper-evident food containers feature a patented safety lock lid giving tamper-proof protection for prepared foods. The rPET recycled plastic can be rinsed and recycled through kerbside collection, and it’s also not liable for the plastic packaging tax.

Celebration Packaging’s new square tamper-evident rPET deli containers are available with separate lids

Both the rectangular tamper-evident rPET salad containers with hinged lids and the square tamper-evident rPET deli containers with separate lids are available in 8oz, 12oz, 16oz, 24oz and 32oz sizes. An rPET tamper-evident triangular sandwich pack with hinged lid is also available.

‘SolutionWare sits alongside our PrintPac brand which offers a wide range of custom print and bespoke packaging options, from drinks coasters to placemats and cutlery sleeves,’ adds Nick. ‘Tamper-evident food packaging helps to ensure product integrity by providing a visible indication as to whether the container has been opened or compromised. It also helps to prevent contamination and preserve the quality and freshness of the product.

Celebration Packaging’s tamper-evident rPET hinged-lid sandwich packs

‘Whether it’s for fresh salads, deli products or sandwiches, these new high-clarity rPET packaging solutions ensure excellent product presentation, deliver added confidence for consumers and can greatly enhance an operator’s reputation.’

Supplying innovative off-the-shelf catering disposables since 1983, Celebration Packaging’s SolutionWare brand encompasses a wide range of essential foodservice packaging solutions, from hot and cold drink cups and salad and deli containers, to platters, trays and bar accessories, in addition to microwavable and tamper-evident containers.



Visit www.celebration.co.uk for more information on how Celebration Packaging can add value to your foodservice business.