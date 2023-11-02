Catering Scotland

Celebration Packaging Celebrates PFAS-free Takeaway Clamshells & Trays

November 02
09:13 2023
Celebration Packaging has announced their range of white bagasse takeaway clamshells, dinnerware and chip trays are TÜV Home Compostable-certified and are SGS certified as PFAS-free.

Known as PFAS, the synthetic chemicals are used in a wide variety of common applications from fast food packaging and non-stick cookware, to firefighting foams and stain-repellent substances for clothing and carpets.

Although they are safe to be used in food packaging and cookware, PFAS do not naturally degrade and are known to contaminate groundwater following their release into the environment.

However, Celebration Packaging’s takeaway clamshells and trays are now PFAS-free and therefore far more environmentally friendly.

‘Since early 2023, all our white bagasse clamshells, dinnerware and chip trays have been TÜV home compostable certified, and are PFAS-free,’ says Celebration Packaging Managing Director, Nick Burton. ‘We began to look for viable non-PFAS packaging some time ago and we have been working to to ensure that the bagasse fibre clamshells, chip trays and dinnerware are free from these forever chemicals.

‘Bagasse is a great material because it is natural and renewable, uses waste fibres from agriculture that would otherwise be burned, and the manufacturing process has a lower carbon footprint than comparable oil-based products. And in order to make bagasse water- and grease-resistant, PFAS were traditionally added but our in-market trials have demonstrated that that this is no longer necessary.

‘Ever since we created the EnviroWare® brand in 2007 it has been our mission to seek out more sustainable packaging solutions.

‘This new PFAS-free white bagasse fibre packaging looks exactly the same as the old range and can be used in a microwave to reheat food with no reduction in performance.

‘Operators should check if the packaging they are using is PFAS-free,’ concludes Nick. ‘We’ve been providing sustainable packaging solutions for years and in the face of bans and taxes we can help customers move away

Visit www.celebration.co.uk for more information on how Celebration Packaging can help your foodservice business to move away from single-use plastics.

