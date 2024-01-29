Chartwells Independent, Compass Group UK & Ireland’s specialist education catering provider, has announced a raft of new business wins and retentions, including a new contract with Erskine Stewart’s Melville Schools (ESMS) in Edinburgh.

Other recent independent school wins through the UK include St Paul’s School, London, St Edmund’s College, Hertfordshire, and two new three-year contracts with the Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST)’s South Hampstead High School and Wimbledon High School, both in London.

Chartwells Independent will also support the schools with their health and nutrition mission through the delivery of its Beyond The Chartwells Kitchen (BTCK) workshops, empowering young people to make positive choices when it comes to food, nutrition, wellbeing, and sustainability through interactive culinary experiences led by Chartwells’ award-winning nutrition team.

Offering day and boarding for nursery, primary and secondary school education, ESMS is Europe’s largest family of independent schools. Bursar Barry McMaster said: ‘We chose Chartwells Independent because our vision, values and approach reflected our own.’

www.esms.org.uk

www.chartwells.co.uk

www.schoolfoodawards.com