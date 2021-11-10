Contact caterer CH&CO has appointed Clare Clark as Sustainability Business Partner to deliver the company’s CSR strategy across the group.

Responsible for upholding and driving forward the company’s sustainability commitments, Clare (pictured) will ensure strategy centres around the four key pillars of Net Zero by 2030, Reduce Waste, Greenest Supply Chain Solution and Creating a CSR Culture.

‘I’m joining CH&CO at an incredibly exciting time,’ she said. ‘Sustainability is already a strong part of the business’s culture and it’s fantastic to see a real desire from the teams to push boundaries in order to make a tangible sustainability contribution and difference. The catering sector represents over a quarter of the world’s GHG emissions and I believe we all have a responsibility to find ways to reduce the impact the industry.’

Having studied Environment and Sustainability and gained PIEMA Practitioner level with the Institute for Environmental Management and Assessment, Clare previously worked for the Soil Association supporting businesses, local authorities and caterers to serve more sustainable and ethical food and to improve the green efficiency of their kitchen operations.

‘We have some very ambitious CSR targets in place that look at our social value as well as environmental impact and our people, whilst also supporting the needs of our clients,’ she concludes.

‘Our strategy is laying the groundwork for a long and sustainable future for the company, and our teams and clients can be confident that we’re operating in a way that’s best for people and the planet.’

