Las Vegas-based Scottish chef Grant MacPherson (pictured) is to lead a new culinary council on behalf of Seafood Scotland and Scottish Development International.

Joining him are:

• Chef John Higgins – Director, Enterprise Leadership Centre for Hospitality & Culinary Arts; Ambassador, George Brown College, Toronto; and GlobalScot

• Chef Gary Maclean — Executive Chef at City of Glasgow College & Scotland’s National Chef

• Chef Stephen Walker — Disney Cruise Line Culinary Director

• Chef Patrick Schaeffer — Executive Chef of Manhattan’s Tin Building by Jean-Georges Vongerichten

• Chef Gordon Maybury — Turnberry, Florida

Aimed at promoting Scottish seafood to the global market, the council will highlight the provenance of Scottish seafood and share members’ proficiency in preparing everything from smoked salmon to langoustines.

Clare MacDougall, Seafood Scotland’s Head of Trade Marketing, Middle East, North America and UK, said: ‘Assembling this distinguished team of chefs, many of whom have personal ties to Scotland and have first-hand knowledge of the culture and fishing communities, provides our Scottish seafood community with a tremendous platform to showcase the versatility and quality of our seafood.’

J-C Jeffrey, one of SDI’s trade specialists based in North America, added: ‘This unique partnership will raise greater awareness of adoption of Scottish seafood across international markets, and SDI is thrilled to play its part.’

The Culinary Council is a key strand in the US Seafood Market Access Programme, part of the overall Seafood Recovery Plan launched in response to Covid and Brexit. More than 20 producers are being highlighted with £30m of exports expected over the next three years.

www.seafoodscotland.org