Chefs from across Compass Group UK & Ireland have celebrated the company’s annual Compass Chef of the Year (CCOTY) competition. Held at a Cookery School, in Winchester, the contest aims to show off the company’s best-in-class culinary talent with an opportunity for learning, development and networking.

In the Senior Chef of the Year category, Gary Wolfe, from Restaurant Associates received gold, followed by Bruce Morrison from ESS Energy who took home silver. Izabela Ginter from ESS Energy, was awarded bronze (L-R, pictured below).

George Charles-Pulfer from Restaurant Associates won the overall Young Chef category, while silver went to Aga Bernaciak of Restaurant Associates. Bronze was won by Isabel Cureton at ESS Defence (L-R, top).

Senior Chef winner, Gary Wolfe, said: ‘The competition has been a brilliant process to be involved in and I’ve learnt a lot on this journey. It’s a huge honour to win this award.’

Nick Vadis, Compass Group UK & Ireland Culinary Director, added: ‘Every year our chefs demonstrate dedication, creativity and skill. Mentored by others throughout the process, I watch them grow and develop. It’s been a great day and I’d like to say a massive well done to everyone involved.’

The competition was judged by:

Matt Owens, National Chairman of the Craft Guild of Chefs

Simon Stocker, Chef Consultant

Bob Brown, Head of Ingredients and Workplace-managed menus at Foodbuy UK

Nick Vadis, Culinary Director at Compass Group UK & Ireland

