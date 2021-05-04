The TBC Pub Company has today announced that they have taken over as the new owners of well-known hotel, bar and restaurant, in Lower Largo, Fife.

The TBC Pub Company, which also operates the Ship Inn in Elie, and the Bridge Inn, near Edinburgh – both of which are shortlisted in the delayed 2020 CIS Excellence Awards – took over the renowned venue following its closure in March last year.

Managing Director of the TBC Pub Company, Graham Bucknall (pictured with wife, Rachel), said: ‘The Crusoe is in a fabulous location and we’re really excited about its potential. We know that many local people were worried about the future of the hotel since it closed and so we are delighted to be announcing our involvement.

‘And alongside our intention to attract visitors from around the world, we also plan to make the Crusoe a place that everyone in Lower Largo can be proud of once again, and we will aim to play a leading role at the heart of the Largo community.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us as this is very much a long-term project, but we look forward to opening the doors again this summer and to enabling customers to meet the new Crusoe team.’

