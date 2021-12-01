Catering Scotland

Clydebank Restaurant/Bar/Retail Premises To Let via Graham & Sibbald

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Clydebank Restaurant/Bar/Retail Premises To Let via Graham & Sibbald

Clydebank Restaurant/Bar/Retail Premises To Let via Graham & Sibbald
December 01
10:59 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chartered surveyors Graham and Sibbald are offering to market a versatile business premises for lease in Clydebank. Situated in an area which in recent years has undergone a transformation, with new residential properties surrounding the site, 110 Dumbarton Road has in the past been utilised as a bar/nightclub and would be ideal as a retail or bar business.


• GROUND FLOOR APP. 4000 SQ FT
FIRST FLOOR APP. 1400 SQ.FT
• ON STREET PARKING
• ADDITIONAL PARKING TO REAR

A new negotiable term lease is offered with rental over £30,000 p.a.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

Tags
chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandpubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.