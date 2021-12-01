Clydebank Restaurant/Bar/Retail Premises To Let via Graham & Sibbald
Chartered surveyors Graham and Sibbald are offering to market a versatile business premises for lease in Clydebank. Situated in an area which in recent years has undergone a transformation, with new residential properties surrounding the site, 110 Dumbarton Road has in the past been utilised as a bar/nightclub and would be ideal as a retail or bar business.
• GROUND FLOOR APP. 4000 SQ FT
• FIRST FLOOR APP. 1400 SQ.FT
• ON STREET PARKING
• ADDITIONAL PARKING TO REAR
A new negotiable term lease is offered with rental over £30,000 p.a.
For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.
