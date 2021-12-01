Chartered surveyors Graham and Sibbald are offering to market a versatile business premises for lease in Clydebank. Situated in an area which in recent years has undergone a transformation, with new residential properties surrounding the site, 110 Dumbarton Road has in the past been utilised as a bar/nightclub and would be ideal as a retail or bar business.



• GROUND FLOOR APP. 4000 SQ FT

• FIRST FLOOR APP. 1400 SQ.FT

• ON STREET PARKING

• ADDITIONAL PARKING TO REAR



A new negotiable term lease is offered with rental over £30,000 p.a.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.