Compass Group UK & Ireland is celebrating after winning two silver awards at this year’s Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg.

EXPOGAST, the five-day event that brings together over 1,500 chefs from around the globe, saw Compass Group UK & Ireland named best Regional Team for their cold buffet, in addition to the Community Catering team gaining silver status.

Restaurant Associates’ head chef in Canary Wharf, Stacey Harris, received gold and silver medals, while Wayne Corbett, executive chef at 14forty and Rick Owens, sous chef, from Levy UK+I achieved a silver award as part of the Craft Guild of Chefs team.

Mentored by Nick Vadis and Graham Singer, the Community Catering chefs created a four-course lunch, and the Regional Cold Buffet team created a cold buffet display including petit fours and a chocolate centre piece.

Nick Vadis, Culinary Director at Compass Group UK & Ireland, said: I’m a great believer in our chefs taking part in culinary competitions and the World Cup is particularly special. Our chefs are the lifeblood of the business, and their creativity, dedication and skill is second to none.’

Graham Singer, Culinary Director for ESS Energy and Compass Scotland, added: ‘The success of the Compass culinary team came from the commitment of every team member. It was a fantastic showcase and a rewarding experience for everyone involved and I was humbled to be the mentor and manager of such a great team.’

