Catering Scotland

Compass Chefs Shine At International Salon Culinaire

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • HRC Launches 2024 Seminar Programme   OIOpublisher HRC – the UK’s largest trade event for the hospitality, retail and foodservice sector – has launched its seminar programme for this year’s show. The 2024 event, which takes...
  

Compass Chefs Shine At International Salon Culinaire

Compass Chefs Shine At International Salon Culinaire
April 05
11:54 2024
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chefs from Compass Group UK & Ireland are celebrating a haul of awards at this year’s International Salon Culinaire competition which took place as part of the three-day Hotel, Restaurant & Catering show (HRC) at ExCeL London during Food, Drink and Hospitality Week.

Compass chefs secured six Best in Class awards, plus one gold, 12 silver, 19 bronze and 10 diplomas.

Salon Culinaire provides an opportunity for chefs to test their skills and creativity in a competition environment, set across 120 live and static challenges over a three-day event. Chefs from across the Compass UK business took part in the event, with representation from Chartwells, Eurest, ESS, Restaurant Associates and Levy UK and Ireland.

In total, the team competed in 29 different competitions across the three elements:

  • Salon Live
  • Salon Display
  • Skills Theatre

A gold award was honoured to:

  • Husan Alaqel from Chartwells Independents in the restaurant fish course

Best in Class awards were presented to:

  • Nick Vadis, Culinary Director at Compass Group UK & Ireland
  • Brett Seagrave and Gareth Williams, ESS – Tilda Chef Team of the Year
  • Terry McBride, Eurest – Raised Pie
  • Charlotte Harris, Chartwells Schools – Main Course Plates
  • Nicola Harper, ESS (Craft Guild Entry) – Main Course Plates

Nick Vadis, Culinary Director at Compass Group UK & Ireland (pictured below), said: ‘Events like these are a great experience to challenge our chefs and for them to learn. It’s also a great opportunity to showcase the industry and encourage others to join. Our awards have gone to a wide variety of our talent, from our junior apprentices to our more senior executive chefs, demonstrating the importance of investing in our talent and the programmes created for them to progress. With lots of new competitors this year, it is an incredible result.’

Nick Vadis, Culinary Director, Compass Group UK & Ireland

Meanwhile, HRC also saw the launch of the Healthcare Chef’s Knowledge, a book led by the NHS and Prue Leith that was designed to highlight the importance of food and nutrition in hospitals. Russell Blake, Managing Director of Healthcare at Compass Group UK & Ireland, said: ‘Food and nutrition are so important for staff, visitors and to support the health outcomes of patients across the NHS. This book emphasises the critical role of good quality food within healthcare and it has has extended our longstanding partnership with the NHS.’

Compass Group UK and Ireland is headline sponsor of Salon Culinaire at HRC and has supported the event for more than 25 years.

www.hrc.co.uk
www.compass-group.co.uk

Tags
compass scotlandcontract caterersContract Caterers ScotlandHRC 2024International Salon Culinaire
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  • HRC Launches 2024 Seminar Programme   HRC – the UK’s largest trade event for the hospitality, retail and foodservice sector – has launched its seminar programme for this year’s show. The 2024 event, which takes place...
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.