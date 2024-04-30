Compass Group UK & Ireland, the country’s largest family of food and support services companies, has announced the completion of the deal to acquire rival caterer CH&CO. The acquisition sees CH&CO’s portfolio of brands, which include Inspire Catering, Gather & Gather, Vacherin and Company of Cooks, join the Compass Group.

With operations covering workplace catering, events, venues, visitor attractions, stadia, education, healthcare and hospitality, CH&CO holds a Royal Warrant and has 10,000 employees across 1,000 locations and 900 clients.

Bill Toner will stay on as CH&CO’s CEO, with Allister Richards, CH&CO’s COO joining the Compass Group UK & I Executive Team. The wider CH&CO senior management team will remain in place.

Commenting on the deal, Robin Mills, CEO of Compass Group UK & Ireland, said: ‘We value the heritage of each of our individual businesses and we will continue to nurture their specific identity, culture and expertise. Our world-class group of companies will provide more choice to our clients and customers.

Bill Toner, CEO of CH&CO, added: ‘Not only are we joining the number one caterer in the UK, but globally too. I am hugely proud of the business CH&CO has become over the past 30-plus years, and I’m delighted that it’s found a home for its next chapter at Compass. I’m looking forward to working closely with our new colleagues as we begin the transition, and ensuring our teams and clients capitalise on the opportunities available to them.’

Allister Richards, Chief Operating Officer at CH&CO (pictured far left), concluded: ‘Hospitality is all about the generosity of spirit; of bringing people together, sharing great ideas and fantastic food and service. This is at the heart of the CH&CO culture and proposition and something our people do exceptionally well. It’s incredibly exciting that our teams will have the opportunities and support to develop and continue to do this even bigger and better.’

