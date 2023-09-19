Compass Group UK&I has notched up over 1,500 members of staff to the company’s training and development scheme, Compass Career Pathways.

Of those who have completed the programme since the launch in late 2021, over 50% have already been promoted or moved into a different role.

According to Amanda Scott, Talent, Learning and Diversity & Inclusion Director at Compass Group UK&I, Career Pathways provides a clear plan of development and training for all operational roles and central functions.

By promoting a system for professional progression based on skills and aptitude rather than academic qualifications, Compass is encouraging employees from all backgrounds to pursue the career of their choice.

Covering all roles from frontline through to senior leadership, the pathway is underpinned by support from line managers.

‘We are delighted to see such a strong uptake from our colleagues in Compass Career Pathways,’ says Ms Scott. ‘This programme is designed to remove barriers and allow colleagues from all backgrounds to follow their aspirations, and we are proud that we are seeing a significant proportion of people who have completed the Career Pathways programmes securing promotions or changing roles within Compass. Our aim is to have training programmes that are available to all, so that everyone has the opportunity to grow and move up the career ladder.’

